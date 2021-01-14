DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.97

DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.97 and traded as high as $2.17. DURECT shares last traded at $2.08, with a volume of 499,320 shares traded.

DRRX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of DURECT in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. ValuEngine upgraded DURECT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of DURECT in a research report on Friday, October 9th. TheStreet downgraded DURECT from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on DURECT in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.67.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a current ratio of 5.95. The stock has a market cap of $422.61 million, a P/E ratio of -41.59 and a beta of 1.76.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 million. DURECT had a negative net margin of 21.85% and a negative return on equity of 33.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DURECT Co. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of DURECT by 12.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,030,709 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,699 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of DURECT during the second quarter worth $34,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of DURECT during the second quarter worth $692,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of DURECT by 12.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 601,462 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 65,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of DURECT by 476.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 487,170 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 402,683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.90% of the company’s stock.

About DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX)

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for experimental research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals; and a range of biodegradable polymers for pharmaceutical and medical device clients for use as raw materials in their products under the LACTEL brand.

