Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dynatrace Inc. is a software intelligence company. It is engaged in providing application performance management, artificial intelligence for operations, cloud infrastructure monitoring and digital experience management. Dynatrace Inc. is based in Waltham, United States. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. FBN Securities initiated coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut Dynatrace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.10.

Shares of NYSE DT opened at $43.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of 155.97, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Dynatrace has a 1-year low of $17.10 and a 1-year high of $48.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.43.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $168.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.76 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 12.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Dynatrace will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 10,780,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total transaction of $432,817,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 1,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $48,816.45. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 135,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,308,328.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,904,724 shares of company stock valued at $438,069,186 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Dynatrace during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Dynatrace during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. 91.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers.

