DZ Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Bechtle AG (BC8.F) (ETR:BC8)

Bechtle AG (BC8.F) (ETR:BC8)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at DZ Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €185.00 ($217.65) target price on Bechtle AG (BC8.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Independent Research set a €187.00 ($220.00) price target on Bechtle AG (BC8.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Warburg Research set a €175.00 ($205.88) price target on Bechtle AG (BC8.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Baader Bank set a €169.00 ($198.82) price target on Bechtle AG (BC8.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €166.00 ($195.29) price target on Bechtle AG (BC8.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €158.88 ($186.91).

Bechtle AG (BC8.F) stock opened at €172.20 ($202.59) on Thursday. Bechtle AG has a 12 month low of €79.35 ($93.35) and a 12 month high of €190.70 ($224.35). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €177.96 and its 200-day moving average is €168.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.16. The company has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.59.

Bechtle AG (BC8.F) Company Profile

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

