e-Gulden Reaches Market Cap of $3.44 Million (EFL)

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 14th. One e-Gulden coin can currently be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000520 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. e-Gulden has a total market cap of $3.44 million and approximately $510.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, e-Gulden has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $149.21 or 0.00386749 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003445 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 481% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000032 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003149 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003334 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0933 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000215 BTC.

e-Gulden Profile

EFL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,972,246 coins and its circulating supply is 17,149,935 coins. The official website for e-Gulden is www.e-gulden.org. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati.

e-Gulden Coin Trading

e-Gulden can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Gulden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy e-Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

