e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) & CCA Industries (OTCMKTS:CAWW) Head-To-Head Contrast

CCA Industries (OTCMKTS:CAWW) and e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Get CCA Industries alerts:

CCA Industries has a beta of 0.31, indicating that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, e.l.f. Beauty has a beta of 2, indicating that its stock price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.7% of e.l.f. Beauty shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.1% of CCA Industries shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.0% of e.l.f. Beauty shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares CCA Industries and e.l.f. Beauty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CCA Industries -0.98% N/A N/A e.l.f. Beauty 3.29% 8.53% 4.57%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for CCA Industries and e.l.f. Beauty, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CCA Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A e.l.f. Beauty 0 2 7 0 2.78

e.l.f. Beauty has a consensus target price of $22.75, suggesting a potential downside of 0.39%. Given e.l.f. Beauty’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe e.l.f. Beauty is more favorable than CCA Industries.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CCA Industries and e.l.f. Beauty’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CCA Industries $17.14 million 0.85 $560,000.00 N/A N/A e.l.f. Beauty $282.85 million 4.12 $17.88 million $0.42 54.38

e.l.f. Beauty has higher revenue and earnings than CCA Industries.

Summary

e.l.f. Beauty beats CCA Industries on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CCA Industries

CCA Industries, Inc. manufactures and distributes health and beauty aid products in the United States and internationally. It offers oral health-care products under the Plus+White brand; skin-care products under the Sudden Change and Porcelana brand names; nail treatments under the brand name of Nutra Nail; pre and after-shave products under the Bikini Zone brand; depilatories under the Hair Off brand; perfumes under the brand name of Sunset Cafe; ear-care products under the Lobe Miracle brand; and scar diminishing creams under the Scar Zone brand. The company markets its products to drug, food, and mass-merchandise retail chains; warehouse clubs; and wholesalers through independent sales representatives and distributors, as well as through Internet. CCA Industries, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Lyndhurst, New Jersey.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. and W3LL PEOPLE brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors. The company was formerly known as J.A. Cosmetics Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. in April 2016. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Oakland, California.

Receive News & Ratings for CCA Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCA Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.