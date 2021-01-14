Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV) Short Interest Down 68.2% in December

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 68.2% from the December 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of CEV traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.58. The company had a trading volume of 6,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,047. Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $14.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.47.

Get Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be paid a $0.0471 dividend. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 13th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CEV. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 207,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 41,603 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $356,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in debt securities issued by education, hospital, housing, insured-education, insured-electric utilities, insured-hospital, insured-transportation, insured-water and sewer, transportation, and other sectors.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.