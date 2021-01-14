Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) Short Interest Up 159.0% in December

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 69,400 shares, an increase of 159.0% from the December 15th total of 26,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 96,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

EFR stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.42. 73,545 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,149. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a twelve month low of $7.20 and a twelve month high of $13.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.14.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.066 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.90%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 5.7% during the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,404,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,967,000 after purchasing an additional 130,483 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 49.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 722,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,406,000 after purchasing an additional 240,274 shares during the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 1.1% during the third quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 460,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,356,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 28.4% during the third quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 90,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 20,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 12.3% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 58,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 6,468 shares during the last quarter.

About Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

