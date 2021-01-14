Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 95,400 shares, a decline of 40.6% from the December 15th total of 160,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 389,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSE ETY traded up $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $12.49. The company had a trading volume of 302,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,250. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 12-month low of $6.60 and a 12-month high of $12.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.41.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.084 per share. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund in the third quarter worth $40,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 107.5% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

