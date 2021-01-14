Echelon Wealth Partners Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Columbia Care (OTCMKTS:CCHWF)

Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Columbia Care (OTCMKTS:CCHWF) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

CCHWF has been the subject of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Columbia Care in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $7.30 target price for the company. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Columbia Care in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.10.

Get Columbia Care alerts:

Shares of CCHWF stock opened at $6.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.89. Columbia Care has a 1-year low of $0.78 and a 1-year high of $7.07.

Columbia Care Company Profile

Columbia Care Inc cultivates, manufactures, and provides medical and adult use cannabis products and related services. The company holds licenses in 18 jurisdictions in the United States and the European Union. It operates a medical cannabis dispensary in New Jersey. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Article: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.