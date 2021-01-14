Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.48

Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.48 and traded as high as $14.19. Ecopetrol shares last traded at $13.97, with a volume of 732,473 shares.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EC shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Ecopetrol from $13.00 to $14.70 in a report on Friday, December 11th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ecopetrol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ecopetrol from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Ecopetrol from $13.00 to $14.70 in a report on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.46.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $28.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.48.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Ecopetrol by 8.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 15,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Ecopetrol by 98.7% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 297,297 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 131,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ecopetrol Company Profile (NYSE:EC)

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels segments. It engages in the exploration, production, and sale of oil and gas. It also transports and distributes hydrocarbons and derivative products.

