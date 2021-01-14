Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust plc (EWI.L) (LON:EWI) Insider Buys £19,991.80 in Stock

Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust plc (EWI.L) (LON:EWI) insider Helen James purchased 5,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 380 ($4.96) per share, with a total value of £19,991.80 ($26,119.41).

Shares of EWI stock opened at GBX 377 ($4.93) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 351.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 301.30. Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust plc has a 12-month low of GBX 124.60 ($1.63) and a 12-month high of GBX 384.50 ($5.02). The firm has a market cap of £1.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.75.

Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust plc (EWI.L) Company Profile

Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

