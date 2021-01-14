Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Receives $90.82 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $90.82.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EW. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th.

In other news, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 20,523 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.24, for a total transaction of $1,872,518.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 152,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,890,468.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total transaction of $5,832,919.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,358,329.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 273,358 shares of company stock valued at $22,765,095 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 185.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,455,806 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $100,612,000 after purchasing an additional 946,157 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 97.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,366,132 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $854,623,000 after purchasing an additional 6,095,867 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 10,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 582.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 20,662 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 17,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 242.9% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 576 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock traded down $1.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $87.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,500,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,417,583. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.61. Edwards Lifesciences has a 52 week low of $51.51 and a 52 week high of $92.08. The stock has a market cap of $54.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.85.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

