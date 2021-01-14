Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Price Target Raised to $190.00 at Smith Barney Citigroup

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) had its price target hoisted by Smith Barney Citigroup from $160.00 to $190.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

ESTC has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Elastic from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Elastic from $156.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Elastic from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Elastic from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Elastic in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a neutral rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $146.44.

Shares of ESTC traded up $3.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $153.67. 18,704 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 727,196. Elastic has a 52 week low of $39.01 and a 52 week high of $159.95. The company has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.45 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $150.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.50.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $144.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.56 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 24.21% and a negative return on equity of 22.51%. Analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Elastic news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 14,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.66, for a total transaction of $1,468,290.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,495,474.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP W.H. Baird Garrett sold 2,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.44, for a total transaction of $265,327.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,822 shares in the company, valued at $6,712,405.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,152,464 shares of company stock valued at $163,380,542. Company insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Alliance lifted its position in shares of Elastic by 3.3% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Elastic by 0.8% in the third quarter. Tiger Management L.L.C. now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of Elastic by 3.3% in the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its position in shares of Elastic by 2.5% in the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 6,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Elastic by 71.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

