Electricité de France (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Electricité de France (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $3.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Electricite de France SA (EDF SA) is a France-based electricity producer, marketer and distributor. The company is largely owned by the French state and Nikhanj Electricite. They generate energy using nuclear technology, as well as thermal, hydroelectric and other renewable sources. It is involved in energy generation and energy sales to industries, local authorities and residential consumers. In addition, EDF SA manages low and medium-voltage public distribution network and involves in electricity transmission network. It also provides energy services, such as district heating and thermal energy services. The group is present in France, Belgium, the United States, Poland, Italy, China, Vietnam and other countries worldwide. The Company has such subsidiaries Dalkia (including Citelum), under Dalkia’s brand and SINOP Energy Company, among others. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ECIFY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Electricité de France in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Electricité de France in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Electricité de France in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. HSBC upgraded shares of Electricité de France from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Electricité de France from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $3.50.

OTCMKTS ECIFY opened at $3.07 on Wednesday. Electricité de France has a twelve month low of $1.23 and a twelve month high of $3.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.39.

ElectricitÃ© de France SA, an integrated energy company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, supply, and trading of energy services in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, and internationally. It generates electricity through nuclear, fossil fuel, hydro, solar, wind, biomass, biogas, tidal, geothermal, and cogeneration plants.

