Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Bank

Pinnacle Bank cut its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 36.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 238 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EA. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,712,001 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,678,620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523,364 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 249.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,233,454 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $291,265,000 after buying an additional 1,594,927 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2,495.0% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 706,964 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $92,195,000 after buying an additional 679,721 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 122.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,178,659 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $74,388,000 after buying an additional 649,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,653,489 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $346,042,000 after buying an additional 572,128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EA opened at $136.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $136.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.04. The stock has a market cap of $39.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.37, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.90. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.69 and a 1-year high of $147.36.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The game software company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.26. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $910.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $955.62 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EA shares. Piper Sandler downgraded Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $163.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist lowered their price target on Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.21.

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.94, for a total transaction of $96,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,390,137.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.77, for a total value of $132,770.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 17,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,323,873.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,452 shares of company stock worth $3,625,303 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

