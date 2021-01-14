Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Major Shareholder Sells $39,053,700.00 in Stock

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.97, for a total value of $39,053,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 110,807,418 shares in the company, valued at $20,606,855,525.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Lilly Endowment Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 11th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 220,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.49, for a total value of $40,807,800.00.

NYSE:LLY traded up $2.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $188.07. 110,151 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,180,701. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $117.06 and a twelve month high of $189.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $161.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.50.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.17). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 49.01%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,992,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,924,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954,811 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 4.0% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,678,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,484,000 after purchasing an additional 179,334 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 6.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,465,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,921,000 after purchasing an additional 274,941 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,428,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,452,000 after purchasing an additional 83,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 9.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,012,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,978,000 after purchasing an additional 265,526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $156.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $182.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.13.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

