EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Shares Sold by Uncommon Cents Investing LLC

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC reduced its stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,785 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 635 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in EMCOR Group by 71.9% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,288,542 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,247,000 after buying an additional 538,991 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in EMCOR Group by 3,649.8% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 501,165 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,933,000 after acquiring an additional 487,800 shares in the last quarter. Robecosam AG bought a new stake in EMCOR Group in the third quarter worth about $18,668,000. FMR LLC raised its position in EMCOR Group by 21.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,536,212 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $101,605,000 after acquiring an additional 267,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new stake in EMCOR Group in the third quarter worth about $11,874,000. 93.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on EME. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of EMCOR Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Sidoti lifted their price objective on shares of EMCOR Group from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. EMCOR Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.25.

In other EMCOR Group news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 14,224 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $1,209,182.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP R Kevin Matz sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total value of $877,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EME traded up $0.92 during trading on Thursday, hitting $99.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,111. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 39.99 and a beta of 1.18. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.85 and a fifty-two week high of $101.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.10.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 16.86%. EMCOR Group’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 15th. This is a positive change from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is 5.57%.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems.

