Emma Walmsley Acquires 9 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) (LON:GSK) Stock

GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) (LON:GSK) insider Emma Walmsley acquired 9 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,384 ($18.08) per share, for a total transaction of £124.56 ($162.74).

Emma Walmsley also recently made the following trade(s):

Get GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) alerts:

On Wednesday, December 9th, Emma Walmsley purchased 9 shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,403 ($18.33) per share, for a total transaction of £126.27 ($164.97).

On Tuesday, November 10th, Emma Walmsley purchased 9 shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,462 ($19.10) per share, for a total transaction of £131.58 ($171.91).

GSK opened at GBX 1,372.60 ($17.93) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £69.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,375.77 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,464.86. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,284 ($16.78) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,857 ($24.26). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.96, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a yield of 1.44%. GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L)’s payout ratio is 60.17%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GSK shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,440 ($18.81) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 1,840 ($24.04) to GBX 1,730 ($22.60) in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,010 ($26.26) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,763.63 ($23.04).

GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Recommended Story: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.