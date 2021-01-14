Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) is Americana Partners LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Americana Partners LLC increased its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 71,882 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 7,408 shares during the period. Enbridge comprises approximately 1.8% of Americana Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $2,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Enbridge by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 13,199 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000. Lincluden Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 2,121,647 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $61,982,000 after buying an additional 106,665 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 15,464 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 122,425 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,575,000 after purchasing an additional 26,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Enbridge from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Enbridge from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Enbridge from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Enbridge from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Enbridge has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.19.

Shares of NYSE:ENB traded up $1.00 on Thursday, reaching $35.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,018,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,114,064. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.06. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.57 and a 52-week high of $43.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.82.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.04). Enbridge had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.6523 per share. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.00%.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

