Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. lowered its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 367,693 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 34,697 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $11,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Enbridge by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co raised its holdings in Enbridge by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,895 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Enbridge by 78.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,083 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. 47.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at $34.60 on Thursday. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.57 and a 1-year high of $43.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.06. The company has a market capitalization of $70.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.73, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.83.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 5.57%. On average, research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.6523 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.54%. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 123.00%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ENB shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. CIBC lifted their target price on Enbridge from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Enbridge from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.19.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

