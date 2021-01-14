Energi Price Tops $1.45 (NRG)

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 14th. One Energi coin can now be purchased for $1.45 or 0.00003676 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Energi has traded up 7.2% against the dollar. Energi has a total market cap of $52.76 million and $3.23 million worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Energi alerts:

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.14 or 0.00096951 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001136 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003580 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004398 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000876 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Energi Profile

Energi (CRYPTO:NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 36,479,660 coins. The official website for Energi is www.energi.world. Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

Energi Coin Trading

Energi can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Energi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.