Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) (ETR:ENI) Given a €10.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) (ETR:ENI) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ENI. Morgan Stanley set a €6.00 ($7.06) target price on shares of Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €10.50 ($12.35) target price on shares of Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on shares of Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €7.00 ($8.24) price objective on shares of Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.50 ($14.71) price objective on shares of Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €9.20 ($10.82).

Shares of ENI opened at €9.06 ($10.66) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.10 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.49, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Eni S.p.A. has a one year low of €5.73 ($6.74) and a one year high of €13.97 ($16.44). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €8.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is €7.86.

About Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F)

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production, Gas & Power, and Refining & Marketing and Chemical segments. The company is involved in the field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 41 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, Mexico, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Bahrain, Oman, and United Arab Emirates.

