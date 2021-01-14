EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enlink Midstream LLC is independent midstream energy. The Company is involved in natural gas gathering, treating, processing, transmission, distribution, supply and marketing, and crude oil marketing. Enlink Midstream LLC, formerly known as Crosstex Energy Inc., is based in headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

ENLC has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on EnLink Midstream from $1.00 to $2.50 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised EnLink Midstream from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. BidaskClub cut EnLink Midstream from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on EnLink Midstream in a report on Friday, September 25th. They set an underweight rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.42.

Shares of EnLink Midstream stock opened at $4.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. EnLink Midstream has a 1-year low of $0.88 and a 1-year high of $6.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 3.64.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The business had revenue of $928.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $833.92 million. EnLink Midstream had a negative net margin of 30.33% and a positive return on equity of 3.18%. On average, research analysts expect that EnLink Midstream will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENLC. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 18,349,113 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $68,075,000 after buying an additional 1,904,821 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in EnLink Midstream by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,088,575 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,536,000 after acquiring an additional 967,284 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in EnLink Midstream by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,700,548 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,046,000 after acquiring an additional 832,322 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in EnLink Midstream by 114.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,137,614 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after acquiring an additional 605,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 438.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 717,470 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 584,215 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma Texas, Louisiana Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

