Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) Receives $26.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the four research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ENVA. TheStreet upgraded Enova International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday.

In other Enova International news, CEO David Fisher sold 36,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $914,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,432 shares in the company, valued at $10,710,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Enova International by 1,152.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,519 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 29,923 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P grew its stake in Enova International by 381.6% in the third quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 23,193 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 18,377 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Enova International by 208.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,730 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 5,223 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Enova International in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in Enova International by 5.7% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 104,212 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 5,649 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

ENVA stock traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $26.58. 18,540 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,199. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.88 and its 200-day moving average is $18.66. Enova International has a 12 month low of $7.84 and a 12 month high of $29.33. The company has a market cap of $948.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 13.65 and a quick ratio of 13.65.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $2.37. The company had revenue of $204.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.62 million. Enova International had a return on equity of 36.64% and a net margin of 8.29%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enova International will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Enova International Company Profile

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services. The company offers short-term consumer loans; line of credit accounts; installment loans; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including credit-related services, such as arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs comprising technology, loan servicing, unsecured consumer installment loans, and marketing services to the bank, as well as Enova Decisions, an analytics as a service that enables companies to take decisions about their customers.

