EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) Sets New 1-Year High at $82.19

EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $82.19 and last traded at $82.22, with a volume of 121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.29.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NPO. KeyCorp upped their target price on EnPro Industries from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of EnPro Industries from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th.

The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $268.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.60 million. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 18.01%. On average, research analysts predict that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 1st. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.81%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in EnPro Industries by 958.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in EnPro Industries by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in EnPro Industries by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in EnPro Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in EnPro Industries by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

About EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO)

EnPro Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered industrial products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Sealing Products and Engineered Products. The Sealing Products segment offers metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; flange sealing and isolation products; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; casing end seals; and modular sealing systems for sealing pipeline penetrations for the use in chemical and petrochemical processing, petroleum extraction and refining, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

