Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) Short Interest Up 153.6% in December

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 207,200 shares, a growth of 153.6% from the December 15th total of 81,700 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 766,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETTX traded up $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $2.53. 417,094 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 375,333. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.43. Entasis Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.58 and a 52 week high of $5.64.

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.13. As a group, research analysts predict that Entasis Therapeutics will post -2.49 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETTX. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Entasis Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Entasis Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Entasis Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 52.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 11,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 100.0% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. 27.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ETTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Entasis Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Entasis Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Entasis Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.13.

About Entasis Therapeutics

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel antibacterial products to treat serious infections caused by multi-drug resistant gram-negative bacteria in the United States. It is involved in developing Sulbactam-durlobactam (SUL-DUR), a novel IV antibiotic that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of multi-drug resistant Acinetobacter infections; Zoliflodacin, a novel orally administered molecule that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of uncomplicated gonorrhea; ETX0282CPDP, an oral drug that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of urinary tract infections; and ETX0462, a drug candidate from NBP platform that is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections.

