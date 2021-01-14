Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Price Target Cut to $115.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) had its price objective reduced by KeyCorp from $125.00 to $115.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.80% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Entergy from $121.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Entergy from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. BidaskClub raised Entergy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 1st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Entergy from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Entergy from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.71.

Shares of ETR opened at $93.65 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.23 and its 200 day moving average is $101.62. The company has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.51. Entergy has a 12-month low of $75.19 and a 12-month high of $135.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 13.75%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Entergy will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETR. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entergy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Entergy during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Entergy during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Entergy by 333.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Entergy during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

