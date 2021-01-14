Enterprise Trust & Investment Co Lowers Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Enterprise Trust & Investment Co lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 42,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the period. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% in the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 70,131,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,868,385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066,554 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,498,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676,583 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,971,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,861,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655,079 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 23,868,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,140 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,882,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,783 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $48.64 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $28.46 and a fifty-two week high of $49.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.77.

