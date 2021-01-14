Enterprise Trust & Investment Co Lowers Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Enterprise Trust & Investment Co cut its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 51,429 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,937 shares during the period. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Schlumberger by 706.9% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 130.2% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 131.8% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 3,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aua Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. 72.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

SLB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine raised Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Scotiabank upped their target price on Schlumberger from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Schlumberger from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Schlumberger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.28.

In other news, EVP Ashok Belani sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total transaction of $325,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 267,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,802,378.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 2,981 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $65,790.67. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,320.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,981 shares of company stock valued at $500,391 in the last ninety days. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SLB stock opened at $25.46 on Thursday. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $11.87 and a 52-week high of $39.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $35.44 billion, a PE ratio of -3.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.06.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 40.15%. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.01%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

Read More: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.