Enterprise Trust & Investment Co Sells 100 Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Enterprise Trust & Investment Co decreased its position in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in RingCentral by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,418 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 54.3% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 5.5% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 2.6% during the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 2,484 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 2.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RingCentral alerts:

RNG opened at $387.71 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $362.05 and a 200 day moving average of $300.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. RingCentral, Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.85 and a 12 month high of $405.46. The firm has a market cap of $34.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -340.10 and a beta of 0.53.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 9.06% and a negative net margin of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $303.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised RingCentral from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $301.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. BidaskClub upgraded RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $355.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded RingCentral from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.46.

In other RingCentral news, insider Praful Shah sold 12,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.74, for a total value of $3,392,555.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 189,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,561,504.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mitesh Dhruv sold 12,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.82, for a total value of $3,537,686.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,100,987.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 215,617 shares of company stock valued at $68,961,388 over the last ninety days. 11.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RingCentral Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service that provides inbound call answering and management services for professionals; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG).

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.