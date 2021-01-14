Enterprise Trust & Investment Co Trims Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Enterprise Trust & Investment Co lowered its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises 1.4% of Enterprise Trust & Investment Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,053,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,271,000 after purchasing an additional 538,791 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 20,139,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882,982 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,347,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,604,905,000 after buying an additional 653,675 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,957,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,015,000 after buying an additional 41,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,491,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,182,000 after buying an additional 308,003 shares during the last quarter. 66.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MRK. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday, December 6th. Truist started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.36.

MRK opened at $82.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $208.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.41 and its 200 day moving average is $81.11. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.25 and a fifty-two week high of $92.06.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.30. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The firm had revenue of $12.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 50.10%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

Recommended Story: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.