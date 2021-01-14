Enviro Technologies (OTCMKTS:EVTND) versus ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Head-To-Head Contrast

Enviro Technologies (OTCMKTS:EVTND) and ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Enviro Technologies has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ASML has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

17.9% of ASML shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.3% of Enviro Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Enviro Technologies and ASML’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enviro Technologies $2.82 million 0.28 $590,000.00 N/A N/A ASML $13.24 billion 16.94 $2.90 billion $6.89 77.53

ASML has higher revenue and earnings than Enviro Technologies.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Enviro Technologies and ASML, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enviro Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A ASML 0 3 13 0 2.81

ASML has a consensus price target of $430.67, indicating a potential downside of 19.38%. Given ASML’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ASML is more favorable than Enviro Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Enviro Technologies and ASML’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enviro Technologies 19.22% -179.91% 33.19% ASML 24.30% 25.91% 13.96%

Summary

ASML beats Enviro Technologies on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Enviro Technologies Company Profile

Enviro Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of environmental and industrial separation applications. It manufactures and develops Voraxial Separator, which provides a method to separate large volumes of solids and liquids with specific gravities and without the need of a pressure drop. The company was founded by Alberto Di Bella on October 19, 1964 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture variosus range of semiconductor nodes and technologies. It also offers metrology and inspection systems, including YieldStar optical metrology solutions to measure the quality of patterns on the wafers; and HMI e-beam solutions to locate and analyze individual chip defects. In addition, the company provides computational lithography and software solutions to create applications that enhance the setup of the lithography system; and mature products and services that refurbish used lithography equipment and offers associated services. It operates in Japan, Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, China, the Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, and reat of Asia. The company was formerly known as ASM Lithography Holding N.V. and changed its name to ASML Holding N.V. in 2001. ASML Holding N.V. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

