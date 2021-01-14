EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Barclays

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Anlyst Ratings reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $53.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Thursday, November 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of EOG Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $69.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.75.

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $60.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $35.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.31, a PEG ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. EOG Resources has a fifty-two week low of $27.00 and a fifty-two week high of $88.09.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The energy exploration company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. EOG Resources had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that EOG Resources will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bremer Bank National Association grew its stake in EOG Resources by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 17,860 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in EOG Resources by 2.5% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,374 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its stake in EOG Resources by 1.2% during the third quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 30,688 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1.2% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,415 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 3.0% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,990 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

