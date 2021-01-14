Equatorial Energia (OTCMKTS:EQUEY) Shares Up 4.2%

Shares of Equatorial Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EQUEY) shot up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.35 and last traded at $4.23. 3,442 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 9,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.06.

EQUEY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC raised Equatorial Energia from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Equatorial Energia from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.29.

About Equatorial Energia (OTCMKTS:EQUEY)

Equatorial Energia SA, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Brazil. It primarily distributes electric energy in the 217 municipalities of MaranhÃ£o State with a concession area of approximately 331,937 square kilometers serving approximately 6.9 million clients.

