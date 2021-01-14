Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX.TO) (TSE:EQX) PT Raised to C$22.50

Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX.TO) (TSE:EQX) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$22.00 to C$22.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 71.89% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, National Bank Financial cut shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX.TO) from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th.

Shares of TSE:EQX opened at C$13.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.17 billion and a P/E ratio of -44.52. Equinox Gold Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.00, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.96.

Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX.TO) (TSE:EQX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.26 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$325.75 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Equinox Gold Corp. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX.TO)

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its principal properties include the Aurizona gold mine covering a total land package of approximately 107,023 hectares located in MaranhÃ£o State, Brazil; and the Mesquite gold mine and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

