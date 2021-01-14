Equinox Gold Corp. to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.69 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (NYSEMKT:EQX)

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEMKT:EQX) – Cormark lifted their FY2020 EPS estimates for Equinox Gold in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 12th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.69 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.66. Cormark also issued estimates for Equinox Gold’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

EQX has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from $19.25 to $18.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine cut shares of Equinox Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Equinox Gold in a research report on Monday.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its principal properties include the Aurizona gold mine covering a total land package of approximately 107,023 hectares located in MaranhÃ£o State, Brazil; and the Mesquite gold mine and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

