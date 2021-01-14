Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Houlihan Lokey, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:HLI)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Houlihan Lokey in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 13th. Seaport Global Securities analyst J. Mitchell now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.92 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.88. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Houlihan Lokey’s FY2021 earnings at $3.20 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub lowered Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Houlihan Lokey from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.67.

Shares of NYSE HLI opened at $72.24 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.46. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 0.66. Houlihan Lokey has a 52-week low of $42.86 and a 52-week high of $72.65.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.20. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 18.06%. The company had revenue of $275.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.25%.

In other Houlihan Lokey news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $39,012.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 600 shares in the company, valued at $39,012. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 19,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,314,464 over the last three months. Insiders own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 1,055.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,015,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,957,000 after purchasing an additional 927,450 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,545,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,886,000 after buying an additional 585,827 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 12.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,785,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,509,000 after acquiring an additional 406,882 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,822,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,425,000 after purchasing an additional 192,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the 3rd quarter worth $7,194,000. 65.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

