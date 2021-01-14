Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Littelfuse, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Littelfuse in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now expects that the technology company will earn $1.74 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.73.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $218.00 price objective on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Monday, October 19th. TheStreet raised Littelfuse from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $289.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.00.

NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $279.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.17. Littelfuse has a twelve month low of $103.63 and a twelve month high of $282.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $251.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.01. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 6.77%. The company had revenue of $391.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.09 million.

In related news, Director Gordon Hunter sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $1,325,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,473,265. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nathan Zommer sold 335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.50, for a total transaction of $82,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 289,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,653,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,426 shares of company stock valued at $22,514,419 over the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFUS. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Littelfuse by 65.9% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Littelfuse in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Littelfuse during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Littelfuse by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 871 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the 3rd quarter valued at about $248,000. 90.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, solid state relays, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, gas discharge tubes, and position, fluid, and temperature sensors; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, integrated circuits, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

