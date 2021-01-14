Equities Analysts Set Expectations for NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:NBSE)

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) – Oppenheimer issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NeuBase Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer analyst H. Singh forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.87) for the year.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, December 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeuBase Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.63.

NASDAQ NBSE opened at $7.56 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.09. NeuBase Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.52 and a 12-month high of $11.78.

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NBSE. Greenlight Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 6.5% in the third quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 2,027,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,386,000 after purchasing an additional 123,800 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NeuBase Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $890,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $733,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $584,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $415,000. 25.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NeuBase Therapeutics

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc, a pre-clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies to treat rare genetic diseases and cancers caused by mutant genes. The company's proprietary modular peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligo (PATrOL) platform focuses on addressing Huntington's disease (HD) and myotonic dystrophy, as well as other genetic disorders and cancer.

