Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Rating Increased to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Monday, AR Network reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has $61.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior target price of $57.00.

EQR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Argus lowered shares of Equity Residential from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Equity Residential from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Equity Residential currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.18.

Shares of Equity Residential stock opened at $59.57 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.17. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $45.42 and a 52 week high of $87.53.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.58). Equity Residential had a net margin of 35.97% and a return on equity of 8.89%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 69.05%.

In related news, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 7,244 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total value of $427,033.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Equity Residential by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 758,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,949,000 after acquiring an additional 137,555 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Equity Residential by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 454,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,312,000 after acquiring an additional 152,384 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands grew its stake in Equity Residential by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 83,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,279,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Equity Residential by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 49,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after acquiring an additional 6,730 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in Equity Residential by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 209,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,761,000 after acquiring an additional 10,276 shares during the period. 78.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

