Ergo (ERG) Hits Market Capitalization of $16.18 Million

Ergo (CURRENCY:ERG) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. One Ergo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.60 or 0.00001508 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Ergo has traded down 10% against the dollar. Ergo has a market cap of $16.18 million and $661,544.00 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,663.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,227.63 or 0.03095085 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.71 or 0.00387537 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $529.45 or 0.01334838 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $222.10 or 0.00559967 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.16 or 0.00418908 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003353 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $111.03 or 0.00279919 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00019553 BTC.

About Ergo

Ergo (ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Ergo’s total supply is 30,351,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,047,278 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org.

Ergo Coin Trading

Ergo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

