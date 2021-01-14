Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) Short Interest Up 428.6% in December

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 428.6% from the December 15th total of 700 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

In related news, insider Peggy A. Murphy acquired 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.29 per share, for a total transaction of $5,487,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Espey Mfg. & Electronics stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors owned about 0.07% of Espey Mfg. & Electronics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of ESP opened at $19.85 on Thursday. Espey Mfg. & Electronics has a 1 year low of $15.97 and a 1 year high of $23.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.87.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.27 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp., a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, designs, manufactures, and tests electronic equipment primarily for use in military and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. Its principal products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, UPS systems, antennas, and high power radar systems for use in AC and DC locomotives, shipboard power, shipboard radar, airborne power, ground-based radar, and ground mobile power applications.

