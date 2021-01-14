Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.58 Per Share, Seaport Global Securities Forecasts

Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) – Seaport Global Securities issued their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Essential Utilities in a report released on Tuesday, January 12th. Seaport Global Securities analyst A. Storozynski forecasts that the company will earn $1.58 per share for the year. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Essential Utilities’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. BidaskClub cut Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.83.

WTRG stock opened at $46.88 on Thursday. Essential Utilities has a 52-week low of $30.40 and a 52-week high of $54.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.47.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 25.15%. The business had revenue of $348.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.00 million.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Essential Utilities during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, South State CORP. acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. 65.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Essential Utilities news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $59,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 73,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,395,812. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Richard Scott Fox sold 5,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total value of $242,667.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,424 shares in the company, valued at $979,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,611 shares of company stock worth $1,859,033 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

