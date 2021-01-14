Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) Price Target Raised to $53.00 at Robert W. Baird

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $46.00 to $53.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

WTRG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Essential Utilities from a neutral rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.83.

NYSE WTRG traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.75. 27,698 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,052,652. Essential Utilities has a 1-year low of $30.40 and a 1-year high of $54.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.47.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.03). Essential Utilities had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $348.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Essential Utilities will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $59,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 73,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,395,812. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Richard Scott Fox sold 5,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total value of $242,667.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,611 shares of company stock valued at $1,859,033 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WTRG. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Essential Utilities during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Essential Utilities by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Essential Utilities during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Essential Utilities during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, South State CORP. bought a new stake in Essential Utilities during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. 65.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

