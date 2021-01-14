Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) Updates FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.64-1.69 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.66. Essential Utilities also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 1.58-1.58 EPS.

WTRG opened at $46.88 on Thursday. Essential Utilities has a 52-week low of $30.40 and a 52-week high of $54.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of 40.77, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.46.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 25.15%. The company had revenue of $348.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Essential Utilities will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

WTRG has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Essential Utilities from a neutral rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. BidaskClub lowered Essential Utilities from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Essential Utilities presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.83.

In other news, CEO Chris Franklin sold 34,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.78, for a total transaction of $1,556,565.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,768 shares in the company, valued at $6,627,479.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Richard Scott Fox sold 5,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total value of $242,667.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $979,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,611 shares of company stock worth $1,859,033. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

