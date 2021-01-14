Essity AB (publ)’s (ETTYF) Neutral Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by UBS Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

ETTYF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Societe Generale began coverage on Essity AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of ETTYF stock opened at $31.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.80 and a 200-day moving average of $32.58. Essity AB has a one year low of $26.95 and a one year high of $35.01.

About Essity AB (publ)

Essity AB (publ) develops, produces, and sells personal care, consumer tissue, and professional hygiene products and solutions worldwide. It offers personal care products include incontinence products, including skincare products, wet wipes, and wash gloves; baby and pant diapers, as well as baby care products, such as wet wipes, shampoos, lotions, and baby oils; pads, panty liners, tampons, intimate soaps, and intimate wipes; and wound care, vascular, and orthopedics products and services.

