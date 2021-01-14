ethArt (ARTE) Reaches Market Cap of $536,382.46

ethArt (CURRENCY:ARTE) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. Over the last week, ethArt has traded flat against the US dollar. ethArt has a total market cap of $536,382.46 and approximately $776,592.00 worth of ethArt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ethArt token can currently be bought for approximately $1.87 or 0.00004816 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.80 or 0.00046135 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005468 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $146.38 or 0.00379419 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.43 or 0.00037402 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,561.87 or 0.04048268 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002596 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00013472 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00013048 BTC.

About ethArt

ethArt (CRYPTO:ARTE) is a token. ethArt’s total supply is 5,901,170 tokens and its circulating supply is 287,268 tokens. The Reddit community for ethArt is https://reddit.com/r/dfohub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ethArt’s official Twitter account is @dfohub and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Artemine aims to be the version 2.0 of Minereum (the first self-mining smart contract). The Artemine goal is to continue the evolution of smart contract technology focusing on new blockchain mining approaches, particularly the Smart contract Self-mining principle. This principle relies on the basis that the token will mine the coins itself for a specific amount of time without the direct need for mining equipment or miners. “

ethArt Token Trading

ethArt can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ethArt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ethArt should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ethArt using one of the exchanges listed above.

