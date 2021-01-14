Ethereum Classic (ETC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.15 Billion

Ethereum Classic (CURRENCY:ETC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 14th. Ethereum Classic has a total market capitalization of $899.87 million and $1.15 billion worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded 3.6% higher against the dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be purchased for $7.74 or 0.00019932 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,193.28 or 0.03074292 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 182.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Exchange Payment Coin (EXP) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 116,313,299 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

