Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) Trading 5.7% Higher

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON)’s share price traded up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.23 and last traded at $9.12. 208,007 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 66% from the average session volume of 125,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.63.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Eton Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

Get Eton Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.30 and a 200 day moving average of $7.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of ($0.16) million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 million. On average, analysts predict that Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $2,800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 41.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 993,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,850,000 after purchasing an additional 292,175 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eton Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $265,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Eton Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $208,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Eton Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $188,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Eton Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $182,000. 29.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON)

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical products. The company offers Biorphen, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection for the treatment of clinically important hypotension resulting primarily from vasodilation in the setting of anesthesia.

Further Reading: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Eton Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eton Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.