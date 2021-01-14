Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Price Target Raised to $235.00

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its price objective lifted by Roth Capital from $165.00 to $235.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Roth Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.89% from the company’s current price.

ETSY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Etsy from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Etsy from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Etsy from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Etsy from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Etsy from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY traded up $10.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $217.81. The stock had a trading volume of 154,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,712,919. The firm has a market cap of $27.46 billion, a PE ratio of 122.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Etsy has a twelve month low of $29.95 and a twelve month high of $211.85.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $451.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.72 million. Etsy had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 46.30%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Etsy will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Etsy news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 1,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.41, for a total transaction of $280,750.79. Also, Director Melissa Reiff sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,434 shares in the company, valued at $600,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 208,921 shares of company stock valued at $28,729,974. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Etsy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Etsy in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Etsy by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Etsy in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Etsy in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates online market places for buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 66 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

